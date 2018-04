Dwayne Thomas Rodrigues passed away Tuesday, April 17th. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Tuolumne Services: A Graveside service has been set for Tuesday, April 24th, at 2 PM at Carter's Cemetery, Tuolumne, with a pot-luck reception to follow at his brothers home at 18748 Madrone Ave, Tuolumne For further info: 928-4456