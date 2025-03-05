Vaughan, Glenn

Glenn Arthur Vaughan, 85, of Sonora, California, passed away on January 20th, 2025.

Glenn was born on March 5th, 1939 to Earl and Geneva Vaughan in San Jose, California. After Glenn graduated from Willow Glen High School, he went on to earn a B.S. Agriculture and an M.S. in Education at University of California, Davis.

His career took many turns. He was a math teacher at Pioneer High School then a teacher at the boys ranch mentoring them through the 4H program. He then worked in the County Office of Education making the first forays into using computers to complete future job surveys. He took a contract with the United Nations and helped make inroads to the first computer access there. He later owned two computer stores, one in San Diego, California and then 10 years in Honolulu, Hawaii where he also taught computer use. He ended his technology career doing IT support in Northern California and San Jose, California.

Glenn married Nan Adele Armentrout on September 2nd, 1962. Glenn and Nan had two children, Tom Vaughan and Rebecca Sayed who survive Glenn. Glenn married again to Doris Shinn on September 19th, 1987. Glenn was stepfather to her three children, Leanne Trummer, Glenn Shinn and Jay Shinn who also survived Glenn. Glenn is also survived by his sister, Linda Middlesworth and his 5 grandchildren.

Glenn was an avid backpacker, photographer and swimmer. He travelled extensively around the Pacific Rim. Glenn was always inventing new and creative products and later in life became a daily painter using many mediums. He was walking in the mountains until the week before he died despite his Parkinson’s and stroke.

A family service will be held in the summer at Glenn’s chosen Sierra meadow.