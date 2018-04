Anthony “Tony” Pallante passed away Friday, April 6th at his residence in Sonora, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Sonora Services: A Vigil-Rosary service will be held Thursday, April 12th at 10:30 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 137 Jackson St., Sonora, CA. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Private inurnment will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery. Sonora, CA