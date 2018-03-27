NIELSON, JOSEPH L.

Joseph L. Nielson passed away Tuesday, March 27th. Joseph moved to Sonora from Los Angeles in 1992 and soon after became a member of the Watch program. Joe enjoyed good food, sports, current events and history, with a special interest in World War II. He will be remembered as a gentle person with a mischievous sense of humor, good hearted, thoughtful and kind. He was especially close to his sister Callie Nielson Pinto and is survived by other siblings, Jon Nielson, James Heartland and Christine Nielson. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

