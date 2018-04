Jack Marvin Munsel passed away Sunday, April 1st at his home. Heuton Memorial Chapel are handling the arrangements.

Tuolumne Services: A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 4th, 2pm at Carter's Cemebery in Tuolumne, CA.