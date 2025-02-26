Edna was born September 23, 1939 in Cherry Hill, Arkansas to Haden and Viola Edmonds. At the young age of three, they traveled to Twain Harte, California, where they called home. Edna attended Twain Harte Elementary School, Sonora Union High School and spent her senior year at Summerville Union High School where she graduated in 1958. In 1958 Edna was introduced to her loving husband Tom Barajas. They were married in 1960 and welcomed two children Julie Durnall and Tony Barajas.

Edna worked as a Teacher’s Aide/Custodian at Curtis Creek Elementary for 32 years. She loved working with her dear friend and Teacher Margaret Atkins, along with all of the kids throughout the years. Edna loved to needlepoint, camp, travel, garden and attend lunch with the “group”.

Edna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, always attending sports, birthday parties and enjoying her family. She loved them so very much. Edna will be deeply missed by her loving husband, family and dear friends.

The Barajas, Durnall and Stone family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Sonora Golden Care and Bristol Hospice.