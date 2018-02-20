MAISENBACHER, RALPH GENE

Ralph Gene Maisenbacher passed away Tuesday, February 20th. Ralph was born on February 2, 1925 in Springfield, Illinois to the late Edward and Rhea Hopkins Maisenbacher. He was raised and received his education in the Springfield community. At the age of 17, Ralph enlisted in the united States Navy and served in the Pacific Theatre during World War II as a cook. He received his honorable discharge after the end of the war. Ralph met his wife, Ruby Jane Benson at the Illinois State Fair while he was a midget car racer and she was a college student at the University of Illinois. They were united in marriage on April 16, 1949 in Springfield. Following their marriage, Ralph and Ruby resided in the communities of Springfield and Cincinnati, Ohio. After retirement they moved to Groveland, California in 1991, later moving to Sonora in 2006. Ralph was a salesman and regional sales manage for Ecolab for over 35 years prior to his retirement. Among his special interests, Ralph enjoyed gardening, cooking, carpentry and self-designed home improvement projects. While in Groveland, he navigated the waters of Pine Mountain Lake in their sailboat. Ralph is preceded in passing by his parents and his seven brothers. He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Richard and Michiko Maisenbacher of San Luis Obispo, California, and his sister, Shirley Gunter of the San Antonio, Texas area. Also surviving is his grandson and his wife, Mark and Justine Maisenbacher and great grandson Logan of Burlingame, California. In Ralph’s memory, contributions may be made to a veterans or animal rescue charity of your choice. Heuton Memorial Chapel are handling the arrangements.

