LAMB SR, MARK LOUIS

Mark Louis Lamb Sr. passed away Sunday, March 4th. Mark was born on March 27th, 1941 in Snowmack, Oklahoma to the late Calvin and Vera (Reece) Lamb. He was raised and received his education in the Livingston community having been a graduate of Livingston High School with the class of 1959. Mark joined the United States Navy Firefighter for six years until his honorable discharge in 1966. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Elaine Millard on June 6, 1961 in Delhi, CA. Following their marriage, Mark and Dorothy resided in the communities of Livingston, Delhi, and Hilmar prior to settling in Coulterville in 1980. Mark was a lineman for Pacific Bell and later AT&T for over 30 years prior to his retirement in 2003. Among his special interests, Mark enjoyed traveling, mining for gold, classic cars, gardening and helping others in need. Mark is preceded in passing by his beloved wife Dorothy, his parents and brother Charles. He is survived by his siblings Fern Williams, Glenn and Wendell Lamb. Also survived by his children, Mark Lamb Jr., Elaine Hogan, Colette Bramlett, Julianne Sara Heseman and his 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Heuton Memorial Chapel are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 03/04/2018

03/04/2018 Age: 76

76 Residence: Sonora

Sonora Services: A Private family gathering will take plaace at a later date.