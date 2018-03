Wilbur “Max” M. Kernaghan Jr. passed away Sunday, January 21st. Heuton Memorial Chapel is handling the arrangements.

Sonora Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 10t at 1pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 19481 Hillsdale Drive, Sonora, CA.