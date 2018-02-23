GOLTZ, PAUL ROBERT

Paul Robert Goltz passed away Friday, February 23rd in Glencoe, CA. Paul was born on March 30, 1949 in Placerville, Ca where he lived until 1969. In 1969-1970 Paul fought in the Vietnam war where he received the following medals: Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon, and the Expert Badge. After the war, Paul lived throughout the Placerville and Sonora area until his untimely death. Paul is survived by his son, Chris Goltz, 2 daughters Lisa Valadez and Jessica Lawson all of Reno, NV; grandchildren; Kyndra Roy, Megan Lawson, Shane Valadez, Gabriel Valadez, and Jakob Lawson all of Reno, NV and Damian Goltz of Sonora, CA; great-grandaughter Kinleigh VanSlyck of Reno, NV. Paul is also survived by his brothers Ed Goltz and Jim Goltz of Placerville, CA and his twin brother Philip Goltz of Wellington, NV. May is spirit fly free and may he always know how loved he is.San Andreas Memorial Chapel in San Andreas.

68 Services: Services will be held Saturday, March 31st at 10am, at the San Andreas Memorial Chapel in San Angreas, CA. A reception will follow after the service.