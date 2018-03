Julius Caesar Henriques passed away Monday, February 19th in Thailand. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Formerly of Sonora Services: Graveside services will be held with military honors on Friday, March 2nd at 12 noon at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery.