Schupp, Clarene

Clarene Verda Schupp, 100, of Mi Wuk Village, California, born April 4, 1924 in Ames, Iowa, passed away February 8, 2025 at Skyline Place in Sonora, California. Funeral service will be Friday, February 14, 2025 at 1 PM at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose Ave., Sonora, California. Private burial will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California.

