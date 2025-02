James “Chris” Christopher Link, 75, of Columbia, California, born October 27, 1949 in Pasadena, California, passed away February 10, 2025 at Stanford Medical Center, Palo Alto, California. Cremation is planned and a Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

