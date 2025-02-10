Dodge, Donna

Longtime Sonora resident Donna Beatrice Dodge, 93, died peacefully at her home on February 8, 2025.

Donna was born June 17, 1931 in Seattle, Washington, where she grew up. After graduating from Lincoln

High School in Seattle, she attended the University of Washington, where she earned her bachelor’s

degree in dietetics. While attending UW, she also met her future husband, Richard Dodge. Richard and

Donna then moved to San Francisco where she worked as a registered dietician for Mt. Zion Hospital,

while Richard earned a degree from San Francisco State University. They then moved to Tucson, where

Richard earned his PhD in Botany from the University of Arizona. While in Tucson Donna worked as a

dietician for Pima County hospital. It was also in Tucson where she gave birth to her daughter Katie and

son Rick.

The family then moved to Modesto where Donna continued her career as a consulting dietician at several

hospitals. It was also in Modesto where she decided to obtain her teaching credential and begin her

career in education.

The family moved to Sonora in 1968 and Donna soon was hired as a third-grade teacher at Curtis Creek

Elementary where she ultimately worked for 23 years. While at Curtis Creek, she also served as the

school’s vice principal, principal, and superintendent for a total of six years before deciding to finish her

final two years back in the classroom. For the rest of her life, she would often be stopped by her many

past students who would say hello, with “Mrs. Dodge” almost always remembering each of their names.

In retirement, she served on the Tuolumne County Board of Education for nearly 10 years. Donna was a

mentor to many local educators who went on to enjoy long and successful careers.

She also traveled extensively all over the world, visiting China, Japan, Russia, the Scandinavian countries,

Africa, and much of Europe. She also remained very involved with the local chapters of the American

Association of University Women and Soroptimists, serving as past president of both. She also very much

enjoyed her involvement with the California Retired Teachers Association. She volunteered many hours

with the Marian Barber Senior Lounge, Tuolumne County Library, and other volunteer organizations.

Donna also had an adventurous side, particularly in her younger years, and was a skilled sailor who

managed the family’s 25-foot trimaran on many voyages on the San Joaquin Delta. She was also a licensed

pilot and flew as far away as Seattle and back, with only Katie and Rick along in the plane. She was an

outstanding cook, and remained physically active swimming and walking her entire life.

She is survived by her daughter Katie of Maxville, Florida; son Rick of Sonora; daughter-in-law Stacey

Martin of Sonora; granddaughter Rori Wylie (Jordan) of Sonora; grandson Kyle Dodge (Daniele) of

Redding, California; grandson Grant Dodge (Claire) of Reno, Nevada; grandson Michael Danko (Kaitlyn) of

Copperas Cove, Texas; and brother Thomas Weiger of Seattle, Washington; along with her seven great

grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Jeanie

of Seattle.