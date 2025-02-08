French, Shaan

Shaan Michael French Sr. born August 10, 1970 in San Jose, CA passed away January 19, 2025. Customer service manager/manufacturing. A Real estate broker (20 years) Dodge Ridge employee (11 years) Boy Scout master (Troop 570) (5 years) Loved camping and Clark Fork on Sonora Pass. Huge 49ers and Giants fan. Shaan renovated different houses with his family (He loved fixing up houses)

Sonora, CA Services: Memorial will be held at Glacier Point in August, Details to follow.