Clear
48.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

French, Shaan

Sponsored by:
By Sabrina Biehl

Shaan Michael French Sr. born August 10, 1970 in San Jose, CA passed away January 19, 2025. Customer service manager/manufacturing. A Real estate broker (20 years) Dodge Ridge employee (11 years) Boy Scout master (Troop 570) (5 years) Loved camping and Clark Fork on Sonora Pass. Huge 49ers and Giants fan. Shaan renovated different houses with his family (He loved fixing up houses)

  • Date of Death: 01/19/2025
  • Age: 54
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
  • Services: Memorial will be held at Glacier Point in August, Details to follow.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 