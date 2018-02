Robert “Bob” Pedro passed away Tuesday, February 13th at Avalon Care Center, Sonora, Ca. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Sonora Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 24th at 1:30pm at Sierra Bible Church, 15171 Tuolumne Road, Sonora. Private Family burial will be in Columbia City Cemetery, Columbia, CA.