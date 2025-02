Michael ‘Mike’ Dale Beach, 64, of Sonora, California, born March 4, 1960 in Sonora, California, passed away January 28, 2025 at Adventist Health, Sonora, California. Cremation is planned with private family services. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

