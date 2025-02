Arnie Michael Jardine, 75, of Sonora, California, born December 6, 1949 in Sonora, California, passed away January 28, 2025 at Adventist Health, Sonora, California. Cremation is planned with graveside services to be held at later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

