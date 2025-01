Ireton “Ira” James Graham, 77, of Sonora, California, born March 9, 1947 in Walnut Creek, California, passed away January 19, 2025 at Doctors Medical Center, Modesto, California. Private burial will be in Columbia Cemetery, Columbia, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

