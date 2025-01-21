Perras, Andrew “Andy”

Andrew Perras Jr. “Andy”, 85, of Sonora, California, born December 5, 1935 in Oakland, California, passed away January 14, 2025 at Meadow View Manor, Sonora, California. Andrew belonged to Twain Harte SIRS, loved to golf and enjoyed traveling to places such as Alaska, Italy, Greece, Mexico and the Mediterranean. He was an avid Raiders and A’s fan, loved to garden and spend time with his family, especially his three grandchildren. Andrew was a cook in The Army Reserve, he retired to Twain Harte with his wife Sharon in 2002 and moved to Sonora Hills in 2017. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Services will be held on February 7, 2025 at Terzich & Wilson with reception to follow at The Armory.

