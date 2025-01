Jean S. Richardson, 99, of Pleasant Hill, California and long time resident of Sonora, California, born December 6, 1925 in Union Point, Georgia, passed away January 6, 2025 at Marina House Care in Concord, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation services.

