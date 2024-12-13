Davis, Sandy

Sandy (Stone) Davis, a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at home on December 8, 2024, surrounded by the love of her family. She was 77 years old. Sandy was born on May 25, 1947. Sandy was a vibrant and spirited woman who touched the hearts of everyone she met. Her legacy is one of warmth, laughter, and generosity.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Opal and James Stone, her son Tony Manuel, and Her Brother Jim Stone. She leaves behind her devoted husband of many years, Bob Davis, her sister Pebble Del Mas (nephews Jay and Jamie McCarty) Sister-in-law Christine Stone Trade, Daughter-in-law Teri Thieme-Rancour, niece Deanna Stone Byrne (husband Tom, and children Peyton and J.T.), nephew Nathan Stone (Jessie), Step-Daughter Shelly Leidner (granddaughter Anneka) Grandson Austin Davis (wife Alex and great granddaughters Aurora and Adaline.)

For 50 years, Sandy worked as a talented and compassionate hairdresser, creating lifelong friendships with her clients. Sandy was passionate about life and enjoyed simple pleasures, like dancing and singing along to classic rock or country tunes. Entertaining, cooking and enjoying wine or a margarita with friends and family were among her favorite pastimes. Sandy believed that good food and good wine, shared with good company, were some of the best things life had to offer.

She had a love for classic cars, race cars and spent many happy hours at the race track with Bob. Sandy adored traveling and was always up for an adventure, whether it be a motorcycle trip with Tony, fishing in Wyoming or Montana, traveling Route 66 in the GTO with Bob, or an excursion to Barbados, Paris or Italy. She cherished her annual trips to Kennedy Meadows, and Maui for whale watching.

Sandy’s spirit was infectious, and her friendships were deep and lasting. Her joy for life and her zest for living each day to the fullest will be remembered by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and all whose lives she touched.

A celebration of Sandy’s life will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Hatcher Winery, 1916 Hwy 4, Vallecito, CA 95251. All who knew and loved her, are invited to share stories, laughter, and fond memories. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to, Adventist Health Home Hospice of Tuolumne County, in Sandy’s name.

Rest in peace, Sandy. Your legacy of love, joy, laughter and fun will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing you.