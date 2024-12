Lamont Hallner Youngborg, born June 22, 1939 in Turlock CA passed away December 11, 2024 At Serenity Home Care, Modesto CA. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation Services

85 Residence: Sonora, CA