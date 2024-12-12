Roy, Kenneth

Kenneth “Ken” Edward Roy, born on November 5, 1943, in Neosho, Missouri, Ken was the cherished son of Homer Roy and Florence Clark. A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, he passed away Dec 12, 2024 at Adventist Health Sonora.

Ken moved to California at a young age, where he met and married his lifelong partner, Audrey, in Empire. Together, they built a loving family and relocated to Sonora in 1984. Ken dedicated his professional life to Longs Drugs, where he managed the Sonora store with dedication and warmth from 1984 until his retirement in 2007. His genuine care for his employees and customers was a testament to his passion for people. This same passion led him to a fulfilling second career at Railtown 1897, where he worked from 2008 until 2023.

Ken was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Audrey, his daughter, Lenda, and his siblings, Clifton, Wilma, Bonnie, Ida, Yvonne, Charlie, Delores, Loren, Homer Jr., and Nancy. He is survived by his sons, Timothy (Sue) of Oakdale, California, John (Lilly) of El Paso, Texas, and Aaron (Christine) of Huntersville, North Carolina. Ken also leaves behind six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, who will forever cherish his memory.

Ken’s life was enriched by his love for his family and his passion for fishing, which brought him immense joy and peace.

Services are entrusted to Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 16th, at 9 AM and is open to family and friends. A memorial service will follow, starting at 11 AM, where Ken’s life will be celebrated and remembered by all who knew him.

A Viewing will be held at Terzich & Wilson Funeral home on Monday Dec. 16th from 9-11 and a Celebration of Life at Terzich & Wilson at 11am. Cremation will follow with Burial at Dambacher Mountain Memorial at a later date.