Clear
60.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Skaff, Teresa

Sponsored by:
By Charise Jim

Teresa Jo Skaff, 76, of Soulsbyville, California, born March 21, 1948 in Lodi, Ohio, passed away December 4, 2024 in Modesto, California. A Celebration of Life, will be held December 27, 2024, 11AM, at The Gathering, located at 14439 Mono Way, Sonora, California, 95370. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with final arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 12/04/2024
  • Age: 76
  • Residence: Soulsbyville, California
  • Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life, will be held December 27, 2024, 11AM, at The Gathering, located at 14439 Mono Way, Sonora, California, 95370.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 