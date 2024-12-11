Skaff, Teresa

Teresa Jo Skaff, 76, of Soulsbyville, California, born March 21, 1948 in Lodi, Ohio, passed away December 4, 2024 in Modesto, California. A Celebration of Life, will be held December 27, 2024, 11AM, at The Gathering, located at 14439 Mono Way, Sonora, California, 95370. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with final arrangements.

