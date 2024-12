Joseph “Leonard” Cassaretto Jr. born June 8, 1942 in Sonora, California passed away Monday, December 9, 2024 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California

At his request, private family services will be held and burial will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Big Oak Flat, California

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements

Date of Death: 12/09/2024

12/09/2024 Age: 82

82 Residence: Groveland, CA