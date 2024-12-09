Fiske, Reynese

Reynese Fiske, beloved wife of Dennis Fiske; daughter; mother; grandmother; great-grandmother; sister; aunt; and great-aunt; passed on to her sacred journey to our ancestors on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Her wishes were a cremation with no funeral or memorial. Reynese was unforgettable, and she was the most generous person, with Christmas truly being her most favorite time of year. That is when she could indulge her generosity and artistry. Her Christmas packages were always meticulously wrapped and beautiful, with lots of ribbons and lots of love. Reynese had a sense of humor that was unique, and she brought a lot of joy and laughter to our lives. She considered herself one of the luckiest women in the world to have married Dennis. With his love and support, Reynese was able to earn her degree in Sociology, graduating Magna Cum Laude. She later worked in positions where she could use her education to help others. Reynese was also blessed to enjoy her great-grandson for more than a year before leaving us. We will miss you, our “Queen Bee.”

