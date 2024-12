Emily Eileen Hastings, Born February 6, 1938 in Woodlawn, MD passed away November 29, 2024 at Skyline, in Sonora.

29 years in schools as special education teacher, 19 at Columbia Elementary. Did genealogies for Richard and her family, writing and poetry class in Merced. Extensive travel in US to family reunions and art museums. Methodist, avid book reader, loved music; opera, classical, and popular.

