Patricia “Pat” Eleanor Ferreira, born November 22, 1930 in Santa Rosa, California passed away Friday, November 29, 2024 at her residence in Sonora, California. At her request, cremation is planned. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Date of Death: 12/22/2024

12/22/2024 Age: 94

94 Residence: Sonora, Ca