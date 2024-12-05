Jones, John Jr “JP”

JP (John Pershing) Jones Jr of Sonora passed away on Thanksgiving morning, November 28th, at the age of 79 from complications with his COPD. Born in Albany California, his family moved to Tracy where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Jones. They were together for 62 years.

JP and his family moved to LA in 1969 where JP attend the California Highway Patrol Academy. He served on patrol and as a motorcycle cop on the freeways of LA for nearly 10 years. After early retirement as a result an accident on the job, JP and family relocated to Sonora in 1978.

After a stint in Insurance, JP worked for the Tuolumne County Jail from 1993-2016. He truly loved this job and was known for his supportive, caring, generous, clever and strong nature. JP was a charter member of the Sonora Mountain Lions Club in 1978 and will be remembered for his dedication to the community over many years.

JP is survived by his 3 children Tamera Jones of Melbourne Australia, Thom Jones of Sonora, and Temple Castonguay of Coos Bay Oregon and his 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren who adored him and called him ‘Gpa’. The family will continue his tradition of rooting for his beloved Giants and 49ers.

The family would like to extend their thanks for everyone’s words of kindness and support. Thoughts and memories may be shared on JP’s facebook page https://www.facebook.com/jp.jones.3386