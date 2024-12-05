Gish, Roger

Roger Lee Gish, formerly of Modesto, was born August 21, 1928 in Modesto, California and passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at his residence in Tuolumne, California

Visitation times will be held on Monday, December 2, 2024 from 2 to 5 PM and from 6 to 8 PM at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 2866 West Rumble Road, Modesto, California.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 1 PM also at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church.

Graveside services immediately follow at Wood Colony Cemetery, 3511 Dakota Lane, Modesto, California

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home is entrusted with Funeral arrangements.

Date of Death: 12/26/2024

12/26/2024 Age: 96

96 Residence: Tuolumne, CA

Tuolumne, CA Services: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 1 PM also at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church.