Coffin Jr., Richard

Richard Norman Coffin Jr. born December 1st, 1961 in Tracy CA passed away December 3rd, 2024 in Rural Moccasin CA.

Rich a man whose love for his family knew no bounds. He cherished every moment spent with his wife, parents, children, grandchildren, and dog. Rich always striving to be present and involved in their lives. His home was a place of warmth, laughter, and unconditional love, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.

A dedicated and hardworking man, Rich was always eager to lend a helping hand to others. Whether in his professional life, coaching baseball or personal endeavors, he believed in the power of hard work and the importance of supporting those around him. He never hesitated to offer guidance, advice, or encouragement to anyone with a dream or vision. His mentorship and kindness touched many, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of those he helped.

Rich found peace in nature, enjoying everything from camping and hiking to simply spending time in the fresh air. He also had a deep passion for traveling, relishing the opportunity to explore new places, meet new people, and create lasting memories with his loved ones. His joy came not only from the places he visited, but from seeing others happy, whether it was through a shared adventure or a simple moment of kindness.

