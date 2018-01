Wesley “Wes” Emmett Whitt passed away Thursday, January 25th at his residence in Tuolumne, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Tuolumne Services: Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 31st from 4pm to 7pm at the Tuolumne Chapel of Terzich and Wilson, 18411 bay Ave., Tuolumne. Funeral services will be Thursday, February 1st at 11am at the Tuolumne Chapel. Burial will be in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, CA.