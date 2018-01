Ronald David Jackson passed away Friday, January 12th in Crestwood Manor in Modesto, CA. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Sonora Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 20th at 2pm at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., Sonora, CA. Inurnment will be in Columbia City Cemetery, Columbia, CA.