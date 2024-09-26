Frank, Daniel
Daniel A. Frank, 87, of Sonora, California, born December 8, 1936 in Hayes, Kansan, passed away September 22, 2024 at his residence in Sonora, California. Funeral mass for Daniel will be held Friday, October 11, 2024, at 10:00AM, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation services.
- Date of Death: 09/22/2024
- Age: 87
- Residence: Sonora, California
- Services: Funeral mass for Daniel will be held Friday, October 11, 2024, 10:00AM, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Sonora, California.