Ybarra, Angelina

Angelina Molina Ybarra, 81, of Sonora California, born August 27, 1942 in Winslow, Arizona, passed away on August 25, 2024 at her residence . Angelina was the pillar of her family. She was the eldest of her siblings and family was the most important thing to her. She was a very active person, she did not sit still for long. Angelina loved to travel and go on walks with her husband. She loved shopping at second hand stores, she loved babies and she always made sure to meet each of her grandchildren after they were born. Visitation will be held Monday, September 30, 2024 from 10AM – 11AM, services to follow at 11AM, at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, located at 225 East Rose Avenue, Sonora, California. Interment to follow at Jamestown Cemetery.

