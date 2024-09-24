Grossklas, Richard II

Richard “Rick” Grossklas II, aged 64, passed away on September 10, 2024, in Ontario, California. Born on November 14, 1959, in Chicago, Illinois, longtime resident of Big Oak Flat, California. Rick brought joy and laughter to all who knew him.

Rick was renowned for his loving, kind, and generous spirit, complemented by a great sense of humor that endeared him to many. An outdoorsman, Rick loved to spend his time fishing, hunting, and shooting. His less adventurous, yet equally cherished hobby was simply enjoying a beer, a testament to his ability to find pleasure in life’s simple moments.

Rick is survived by his children; Sarah Grossklas, Rachel Johnson, Daniel Keyes, Elizabeth Earlywine, and David Keyes, Siblings: John Grossklas, David Grossklas, and Tracie Thompson, Grandchildren; Ward Klein, Elly Klein, Ashley Pounds, Alise Pounds, Nieces; Magan Gee, Alicia Grossklas, Kristen Robledo, and Madison Thompson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Richard Grossklas.

A service to celebrate Rick’s life will be held in Devore, CA, with the date to be determined. His warmth and humor will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him