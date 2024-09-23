Callahan, George

George William (Bill) Callahan, 76, of Jamestown passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Bill was born in Modesto, California, and raised in Grayson. After graduating Patterson High School in 1966, Bill went to work for Tracy Defense Depot where he worked for 28 years before retiring in 1993.

Mr. Callahan was an avid outdoorsman, he found joy in camping by the lake and hunting in the Sierras. He and his wife Connie moved to Jamestown, California in 1997 where he kept busy in his retirement years cutting wood or working on one of his or a neighbors’ many projects. In his final years Bill was happiest spending time with his numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his wife of 46 years Connie L. Callahan of Jamestown: son Kevin Callahan of Turlock, California; son Kirk (Alicia) Callahan of Groveland, California; daughter Ami (Grayland) Williams of Stockton, California; and Josh (Libby) Callahan of Modesto, California; brother Robert (Barbara) Callahan of Jamestown, California; and sister Tammy Monego of Eureka, Montana; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Von and Maxine Callahan and brother Steve Callahan.

There will be no burial services as per his request.