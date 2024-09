Victor Frank Child (Dr. Child), 79, of Jamestown, California, born July 14, 1945 in Ducor, California, passed away September 9, 2024 at Memorial Hospital in Modesto, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation Services.

