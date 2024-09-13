Dossa, Norman

Norman Dossa passed away on September, 8, 2024. Husband, Father, and Grandpa, he left this heavenly earth for the arms of Jesus. He is survived by his loving wife, Aloha, and his three children Mike, Dan, and Amy, grandkids Chase, Kelsey, Joseph, Dominic, and Vincent Dossa, Brett Neilsen, and brother Alfred Dossa and his wife Liz. He was 91 years old.

Norm spent the first years of his life growing up in Albany, CA. At the age of 11, his father moved the family to Sonora where he attended Rawhide Elementary and Sonora High School. It is there where Norm and Aloha Shell met. “I loved him from the moment I met him” Aloha says. Norm and Aloha celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on 8/22/24.

Norm’s life was full of athletic accomplishments, often returning home with blue ribbons and sliver track shoe medals wrapped around his neck, sporting a beaming smile after winning and setting numerous records in Track & Field events. As a running back for the Sonora High Wildcats, he dominated the field with his quick footwork and elusive speed. Norm was selected as the 1952 Sonora High School “Athlete of the Year” and went on to qualify for the State Track & Field meet in the 100 yd dash and 220 yd sprint.

As freshman, he made the 1953 UC Davis Football Varsity Squad, starting as their running back and returning kick-offs and punts. His 60-yard touchdown run at Cal’s Memorial Stadium was an Aggie career highlight. Norm’s prowess for the Aggie’s garnered the attention of NFL scouts from the Washington Redskins until he suffered a career ending injury.

After enlisting in the Army during the Korean War, he returned home on break to propose to Aloha to be his wife. The newlyweds jumped in their DeSoto and traveled across the US to Fort Belvoir in DC where Norm finished serving his country.

After serving in the Army, Norm returned home to work as Farm Manager for Campbells Soup R&D farm, in Davis, where he worked for 35 years growing and harvesting varieties of tomatoes and other vegetables.

He spent the final hours of his life gazing at family photo albums, adoring pictures of family members and friends while holding Aloha’s hand. His huge beaming smile and charismatic laugh will be missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace Dad.