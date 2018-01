Leroy “Lee” Brickey passed away Saturday, December 30th at his residence in Sonora, CA. Leroy leaves behind his wife of 45 years Tippie; 6 children, Denise Houser, Michael Brickey, Kimberley Brickey, Travis Brickey, Thomas Price and Terra Mouton, 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 3 siblings; Linda Guinn, Pat Burgess, and Kay Smith. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 12/30/2017

12/30/2017 Age: 78

78 Residence: Sonora