Cole, Charles

Charles Clarence Cole, 86, of Parker, Arizona, born July 10, 1938 in Modesto, California, passed away September 8, 2024, at his residence in Parker, Arizona. Graveside services with Navy Military Honors will be held Monday, September 16, 2024, at 11 AM, at Jamestown City Cemetery, Highway 108 at Cemetery Lane, Jamestown, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral Arrangements.

