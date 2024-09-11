Clear
81.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cole, Charles

Sponsored by:
By Charise Jim

Charles Clarence Cole, 86, of Parker, Arizona, born July 10, 1938 in Modesto, California, passed away September 8, 2024, at his residence in Parker, Arizona. Graveside services with Navy Military Honors will be held Monday, September 16, 2024, at 11 AM, at Jamestown City Cemetery, Highway 108 at Cemetery Lane, Jamestown, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral Arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 09/08/2024
  • Age: 86
  • Residence: Parker, Arizona
  • Services: Graveside services with Navy Military Honors will be held Monday, September 16, 2024, at 11 AM, at Jamestown City Cemetery, Highway 108 at Cemetery Lane, Jamestown, California.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 