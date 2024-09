Godula, Sandra

Sandra “Sandi” Suzanne Godula, 65, of Sonora, California, born October 12, 1958 in San Jose, California, passed away August 25, 2024 at Adventist Health Sonora. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 2 PM, at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street, Sonora, California.

