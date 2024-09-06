Hogan, Eileen

Eileen Julia Hogan, 87 years old, born on March 24, 1937 in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Eileen died at home on August 17, 2024, after a two-year fight with cancer. She lived in Sonora with her husband Dan for 44 years.

Eileen is survived by her husband Dan of 51 years and their three children Sheena, Michele, and David.

Daughter Sheena and her husband Tim, their daughter Meagan, or as Nana called her Lil’ Nymph, and her husband Jake and their son Jacob, or as they call him JJ, and their daughter Ashley, or as Nana called her Angel eyes.

Daughter Michele, her son Christian and his wife Kim, and her daughter Donna and her two children Omari and Daniesha.

Son David and his wife Kathleen, daughter Anngeleena and her husband Matthew and their children Cayden, Revan and Kai. Son Michael and his wife Rebecca and their children Reianna, Dillion, Tyler and Arianna plus one due in December.

Eileen was preceded in death by her mom, Dad and two brothers.

Eileen belonged to the Sonora Elks #1587, AMVETS LADIES AUXILIARY, DEPT of CA for 50 years, Life member of the Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter affiliate 391, Cal Correctional Peace Officers Association 44 years and past member of the Sierra Women Club. But her favorite was the ladies of Hungry Brunch.

Throughout the years there wasn’t many hobbies she did not do, sewing to crocheting, doll making and more. The same was for jobs she would try many things to challenge herself. Her best jobs were being a paralegal, hair stylist and correctional officer. She volunteered at the old hospital and volunteered at Donaldson’s Eyecare years ago.