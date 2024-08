Fraguero, Lois

Lois Marie Fraguero, 98, of Sonora, California, born November 24, 1925 in Eureka, California, passed away August 28, 2024 at Adventist Health Unit 6 Sonora, California. A Memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27th, 10AM, at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose Ave. Sonora, California 95370.

Date of Death: 08/28/2024

08/28/2024 Age: 98

98 Residence: Sonora, California

Sonora, California Services: A Memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27th, 10AM, at Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose Ave. Sonora, California 95370.Â