Njirich, Anthony “Tony”

Anthony “Tony” James Njirich, 18, of Sonora, California, born May 17, 2006, in Santa Clara, California, passed away August 22, 2024, at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, California, from injuries in an auto accident in Tracy, California. A Celebration of his Life will be held Sunday, September 1, 2024 at 4 PM at Sierra Bible Church, 15171 Tuolumne Road Sonora, California.

