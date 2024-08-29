Clear
Njirich, Anthony “Tony”

By Charise Jim

Anthony “Tony” James Njirich, 18, of Sonora, California, born May 17, 2006, in Santa Clara, California, passed away  August 22, 2024, at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp, California, from injuries in an auto accident in Tracy, California. A Celebration of his Life will be held Sunday, September 1, 2024 at 4 PM at Sierra Bible Church, 15171 Tuolumne Road Sonora, California.

  • Date of Death: 08/22/2024
  • Age: 18
  • Residence: Sonora, California
  • Celebration of Life: A Celebration of his Life will be held Sunday, September 1, 2024 at 4 PM at Sierra Bible Church, 15171 Tuolumne Road Sonora, California.

