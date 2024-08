Beermann, Linda

Linda Susan Beermann, 73, of Twain Harte, California, born May 25, 1951 in Hayward, California, passed away June 27, 2024, at Adventist Health Sonora. A Celebration of her Life will be held Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 1 PM at Twain Harte Golf Club, 22909 Meadow Drive Twain Harte, California.

