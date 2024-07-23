Partly Cloudy
Blatz, Mary

By Charise Jim

Mary Frances Blatz, born June 7, 1951 in New York City, New York, passed away July 19, 2024 at Golden Sonora Care Center, Sonora, California. Memorial services will be held in Long Beach, California and Farmington, New York at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 07/19/2024
  • Age: 73
  • Residence: Sonora, California
  • Services: Memorial services will be held in Long Beach, California and Farmington, New York at a later date.

