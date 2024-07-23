Abbott, Lauraine

Lauraine Beth Abbott, age 96 of Oakdale, California, born September 16, 1927 in San Jose, California, passed away on July 17, 2024 in Oakdale, California. Graveside services will be held Friday, July 26, 2024 at 10 AM at Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral Arrangements.

