Nancy Susanne Sanders passed away Monday, December 18th at Avalon Care Center, Sonora, Ca. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.

Date of Death: 12/18/2017

12/18/2017 Age: 43

43 Residence: Groveland

Groveland Services: Funeral SErvices will be held Saturdaym December 23rd at 1pm at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., Sonora, Ca. Visitation will be Friday, December 22nd from 5 to 8pm at the Funeral Home. Internment will be in Carters Cemetery, Tuolumne, cA.